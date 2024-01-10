en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues

Michelle Carroll, a 70-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and diagnosed with mental health issues, has gone missing since Friday, January 5. Carroll, a resident of Homestead Residential Health Care Facility in rural Mullica, disappeared without her essential medication, sparking grave concerns for her well-being.

Concerns About Carroll’s Health

Diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process sugar, can become life-threatening without proper medication. Coupled with diagnosed mental health issues, Carroll’s disappearance has left the facility’s manager and local authorities worried about her health and safety. Before her sudden disappearance, she was never known to leave without notifying anyone, making the current situation even more distressing.

Search Efforts and Public Assistance

The local police are actively searching for Carroll, urging the public to aid in her safe return. Carroll, known to frequently visit the Dollar General store on Route 30 in Elwood and the Walmart in Hammonton, may be recognized by her attire – a tan or black jacket and a large black bag. Authorities have issued a call to the public, seeking any information that might lead to her whereabouts. The Mullica police can be contacted at 609-561-7600 for any leads.

Missing Persons in the US

Carroll’s case shines a light on the alarming issue of missing persons in the United States, particularly among the elderly and those with health issues. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, over 600,000 individuals go missing in the US every year. The case also underscores the importance of community vigilance and rapid response in locating missing persons, particularly those with medical conditions that require constant care and medication.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
The dawn of a new year often ushers in a tide of health-focused resolutions. Among the most common are vows to consume healthier food, increase physical activity, and reduce alcohol intake. Initiatives like Dry January, which encourages alcohol abstinence, are widely adopted. Yet, many find the challenge of incorporating the USDA’s recommended quantities of vegetables
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
5 mins ago
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
5 mins ago
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
3 mins ago
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
4 mins ago
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
4 mins ago
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
1 min
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
1 min
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
1 min
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
2 mins
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
2 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
3 mins
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
3 mins
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
44 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app