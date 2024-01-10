Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues

Michelle Carroll, a 70-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and diagnosed with mental health issues, has gone missing since Friday, January 5. Carroll, a resident of Homestead Residential Health Care Facility in rural Mullica, disappeared without her essential medication, sparking grave concerns for her well-being.

Concerns About Carroll’s Health

Diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process sugar, can become life-threatening without proper medication. Coupled with diagnosed mental health issues, Carroll’s disappearance has left the facility’s manager and local authorities worried about her health and safety. Before her sudden disappearance, she was never known to leave without notifying anyone, making the current situation even more distressing.

Search Efforts and Public Assistance

The local police are actively searching for Carroll, urging the public to aid in her safe return. Carroll, known to frequently visit the Dollar General store on Route 30 in Elwood and the Walmart in Hammonton, may be recognized by her attire – a tan or black jacket and a large black bag. Authorities have issued a call to the public, seeking any information that might lead to her whereabouts. The Mullica police can be contacted at 609-561-7600 for any leads.

Missing Persons in the US

Carroll’s case shines a light on the alarming issue of missing persons in the United States, particularly among the elderly and those with health issues. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, over 600,000 individuals go missing in the US every year. The case also underscores the importance of community vigilance and rapid response in locating missing persons, particularly those with medical conditions that require constant care and medication.