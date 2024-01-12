en English
Health

Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Urgent Search for Missing Dementia Patient in Mesa County

The quiet town of Mesa County, Colorado, turned into a hive of activity as a desperate search commenced for John Miketin, a 75-year-old dementia patient who disappeared from his home on a cold Thursday evening. The alarm was raised, triggering a widespread effort from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the local community to locate John, now considered an endangered missing adult.

The Disappearance

John Miketin was last observed walking eastbound on Broadway, near the vicinity of Two Rivers Winery. Dressed in a light gray windbreaker, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly an Air Force baseball cap, his attire suggested a lack of preparedness for the chilly winter temperature. Described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ tall, with a full head of white hair, his physical appearance has been widely circulated in the hopes of a successful identification.

The Dangers of Dementia

John’s medical condition, dementia, further elevates the level of concern. Often characterized by memory loss, impaired judgment, and disorientation, dementia can leave its sufferers vulnerable and lost, even in familiar surroundings. Unpredictable in nature, it’s feared John may have wandered off without a clear direction or destination in mind, increasing the risk of him losing his way back home.

An Urgent Appeal

In a previous incident, John had astonishingly managed to walk from Grand Junction to Fruita, demonstrating his potential for unpredicted mobility. The authorities are now urging residents, particularly those owning properties or outbuildings close to John’s last known location, to check their premises thoroughly. The key to locating John could be in their hands. In the meantime, the search continues, with every passing moment intensifying the urgency to find John Miketin, lost but not forgotten.

Health United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

