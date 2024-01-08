en English
Health

Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is enveloped in an intense search operation for a missing teen with autism, 17-year-old Dillion Timothy Galloway. Galloway vanished from the radar on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., last seen in the vicinity of South Estates Drive. The teen is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with distinguishing features of brown hair and brown eyes.

Galloway’s Distinctive Appearance

At the time of his disappearance, Galloway was clad in a distinctive ensemble. He was last seen garbed in a black hoodie, emblazoned with a colorful anime character on the front, coupled with black sweatpants and black shoes. This particular detail about his attire might serve as a significant clue in identifying him amidst the crowds.

A Plea for Public Assistance

The authorities are not just relying on their resources but are earnestly reaching out to the public for help. They believe that every pair of eyes and ears in the county can play a crucial role in tracing Galloway. The Sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward and contact them at (864) 241-5210.

The Vital Role of Community in Search Operations

Instances like the disappearance of Dillion Galloway highlight the critical role that the community can play in assisting law enforcement agencies. A vigilant community can often provide the much-needed breakthrough in such cases. The combined efforts of the Sheriff’s office and the local community are hoped to bring Galloway safely back home.

Health Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

