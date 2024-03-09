Urgent Search for Missing 25-Year-Old Indian Woman with Bipolar Disorder in NYC

A 25-year-old Indian woman named Ferin Khoja has mysteriously disappeared in New York City, prompting an urgent public appeal for assistance in locating her. Last seen on March 1, leaving her Queens residence around 11 pm, Khoja's case has raised concerns due to her bipolar disorder, a detail that adds urgency to her safe recovery. The New York City Police Department is spearheading the search, with the Consulate General of India in New York actively involved in the efforts to find her.

Ferin Khoja's sudden disappearance has alarmed both her family and local authorities. Known to suffer from bipolar disorder, Khoja's mental health condition intensifies worries about her wellbeing.

She was last observed wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater, and blue jeans – details released by the NYPD in hopes that public recognition will aid in her swift location. The 112 Precinct Detective Squad is "endeavouring to locate" Khoja, highlighting the seriousness with which this case is being treated.

Community and Consular Involvement

The Indian community, along with broader New York City residents, has been urged to share any information that might lead to Khoja's whereabouts. The Consulate General of India in New York is also playing a crucial role, working closely with local law enforcement to gather and disseminate information regarding Khoja's last known movements and current status. This collaboration underscores the importance of community and diplomatic involvement in cases of missing persons, particularly those with health vulnerabilities.

The NYPD has issued a public appeal for information, encouraging anyone with knowledge of Khoja's whereabouts to come forward. This call to action is critical, as time plays an essential role in the safe return of missing individuals, especially those with specific health concerns like bipolar disorder. The collective effort of the community, law enforcement, and consular officials underscores the determination to reunite Khoja with her family and ensure her safety.