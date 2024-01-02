en English
Health

Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
In a significant development, the Gaza Ministry of Health has confirmed that 19 individuals, including a two-week-old infant, have been approved for medical evacuation through the Rafah Crossing with Egypt. These individuals, who are grappling with severe injuries and illnesses such as cancer, necessitate transfer for medical treatment in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Health Rights Under Siege

Israel has been accused of systematically undermining the health rights of Palestinians in Gaza, including alleged attacks on health facilities, medical workers, and ambulances. The blockade has led to a shortage of medical supplies and restricted access to essential medicines and equipment. Over 300 healthcare workers have reportedly been killed, and the destruction and displacement caused by Israel’s actions are making Gaza unlivable.

Fighting Amidst Fragile Health Infrastructure

Despite thousands of Israeli soldiers being relocated from the Gaza Strip, fierce fighting continues in certain areas of Gaza, notably in the southern city of Khan Younis and central regions of the territory. This war has displaced approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, leading to a high civilian death toll. The Israeli military remains steadfast in its commitment to continue the war until its objectives, including the dismantling of Hamas, are achieved.

A Ray of Hope: Vaccines and Medical Aid

Amidst the growing health crisis, thousands of doses of vaccines against childhood diseases, including polio and measles, have begun entering the Gaza Strip. These supplies, estimated to be sufficient for 8 to 14 months, have been facilitated by the Egyptian government’s cold storage facilities at the Rafah border crossing. The vaccines, procured by the Palestinian health ministry and donated by UNICEF, offer a glimmer of hope in these trying times.

Additionally, at least 163 trucks carrying food, water, medical, and shelter supplies have entered Gaza from the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings. However, the UN has warned that the volume of aid entering Gaza remains inadequate, with Palestinians describing cramped living conditions, high food prices, and poor sanitation.

Yet, amidst this harrowing scenario, the resilience of medical teams in the besieged Gaza Strip is commendable. Despite exhaustion and dealing with a high volume of patients, some with complex cases, these teams persist in their mission to provide care. As the world watches, the pressing need for an end to the war, the lifting of the blockade, and the rebuilding of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure becomes increasingly apparent.

Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

