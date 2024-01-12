Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error

An urgent Medical Device Recall/Correction notice was issued on November 13, 2023, due to a drill disconnection error discovered in a surgical device. This notice was promptly dispatched to all consignees, providing specific instructions for the continued use of the affected devices.

Continued Use of the Device and Safety Measures

Consignees were informed of the need to have a backup Robotics Instrument Tray available during surgeries to ensure patient safety. Furthermore, the notice urged consignees to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the CORI Surgical System User Manual. This step is crucial for troubleshooting error messages that may appear during the usage of the device. In situations where error messages cannot be resolved, consignees are advised to resort to manual surgical procedures. These procedures are detailed in the manual’s Appendix D, under the title ‘Recovery Procedure Guidelines’.

Recall Requirements and Reporting

The issued recall requires the return of the CORI drill for servicing after it has been used 75 times. During servicing, a hardware update will be performed to rectify the drill disconnection error. Consignees experiencing persistent drill disconnection issues are instructed to report this to their respective Account Representatives. Additionally, consignees are required to return completed acknowledgement forms via email as a confirmation of their receipt of the recall notice.

The Role of the FDA and Other Recalls

The Food and Drug Administration has classified this recall as a Class I event, the most serious type of recall. Notably, this is not the only urgent recall in the medical field in recent years. For instance, several types of Megadyne electrodes, used in electrosurgery and manufactured by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon business, were recalled due to the risk of severe burn injuries to patients. The recall included 21,200 devices distributed in the United States between March 11, 2021, and May 9, 2023.