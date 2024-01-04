Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns

On November 27, 2023, an urgent medical device correction notice was issued by ROi CPS, pertaining to medical convenience kits containing a recalled irrigation solution component. This correction notice was sent via email to the sole consignee, detailing concrete actions to be taken. It has been brought to public attention that the Cardinal Health item 100ML Sterile Saline Irrigation bottle contained in these kits has been recalled by the manufacturer.

Immediate Actions Outlined

The correction notice advised an inventory check, quarantine of the affected kits, and removal of the recalled irrigation solution. It also stipulated the completion and return of an attached reply form, confirming the actions taken. The consignee was further instructed to destroy the removed component.

Ensuring Compliance

The consignee was also tasked with notifying any customers who may have received the affected products. The notice provided detailed guidance for end user facilities to follow the same instructions and confirm their compliance. The remainder of the kit, excluding the recalled irrigation solution, has been declared safe for use or distribution.

Regulations and Public Health Concerns

Meanwhile, regulatory amendments were made under section 30 of the Food and Drugs Act addressing an urgent public health need. These amendments included definitions, importation and sale regulations, additions of medical conditions and devices to the List of Medical Devices for an Urgent Public Health Need, and notification requirements for holders of therapeutic product authorizations.

In related news, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo expressed concerns about nucleic acid contaminants in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in a letter to the FDA and CDC. He specifically mentioned the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes and SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA. The FDA has responded, stating that no DNA integration assessments were conducted. Dr. Ladapo emphasized the potential risk to human health and the integrity of the human genome posed by DNA integration, recommending prioritizing patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.