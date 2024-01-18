Urgent Mattie's Call Issued for Missing Elderly Woman in Atlanta

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been activated for 70-year-old Michele Fitzgerald, who has been reported missing from an assisted living facility in Buckhead, Atlanta. Fitzgerald, suffering from both brain cancer and dementia, was last seen on Wednesday, January 17th, around 8 p.m. at the Heartis Buckhead, located at 2051 Peachtree Street NE.

Physical Description and Health Conditions

Fitzgerald is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is also known to be on seizure medication due to her health conditions. Her vulnerability is heightened due to her medical conditions, making it crucial for her to be located as soon as possible.

Search and Investigation

She was reported missing by her sister, sparking an immediate investigation by the Atlanta Police Department. The APD is now urging anyone with information on Fitzgerald's whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing search. Detective Fantauzzi of the Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit is the point of contact for this case.

The Urgency of Mattie's Call

The activation of a Mattie's Call underlines the urgency of the situation. Named after Mattie Moore, who went missing in 2004, this alert is issued in Georgia for endangered adults who have disappeared and are unable to return to safety without assistance. Fitzgerald's disappearance and her health condition qualify for the activation of this emergency alert.

The case of Michele Fitzgerald is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of elderly persons with debilitating health issues. It also underlines the importance of community vigilance and the role of public assistance in ensuring their safety.