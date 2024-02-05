Urgent Care Nurse Pursues Higher Education Amid Pandemic at UVA-Wise

At 53, Stephanie Tucker is not just an ordinary healthcare worker. She's a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at an Urgent Care clinic for Ballad Health, a student nurse association president, and an aspiring bachelor of nursing degree holder at the University of Virginia's College at Wise (UVA-Wise). Her determination to take her career to the next level in the midst of a global pandemic signals the resilience and passion that define her journey.

From LPN to RN: A Leap of Faith

Tucker, who has been an LPN since 1999, is eager to extend her reach in the medical field. The pandemic's trials have partly inspired her decision to pursue a higher degree. Raised in Norfolk, Virginia, and originally from West Virginia, Tucker's ambition transcends geographical boundaries. While she longs to return to South Carolina, her devotion to nursing takes precedence.

UVA-Wise: Nursing Education Amid the Pandemic

Since its commencement in 1993, the nursing program at UVA-Wise has seen both highs and lows in enrollment. The pandemic has presented its own set of challenges, yet recent times have witnessed a surge in applications. The program, which underlines the significance of hands-on experience, is also being marketed to community colleges and public schools to foster interest in nursing.

Nursing Building: A Step Towards Enhanced Learning

As part of its efforts to enrich learning experiences, the college is anticipating the completion of a new nursing building. This new infrastructure promises superior facilities for both students and staff, setting the stage for a more comprehensive approach to nursing education.

Both Nancy Haugen, the endowed chair of the nursing department, and Miranda Cashio, a nursing instructor, are ardent advocates of this comprehensive approach. They believe that the program not only emparts technical skills, but also inculcates compassion and critical thinking among its students.