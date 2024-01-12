Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands

The recent discovery of additional bonded asbestos in the mulch at Rozelle Parklands has sparked intensified demands for the immediate removal and replacement of the hazardous material. The escalating situation underscores the urgency of the matter, as the presence of asbestos poses significant health risks, including lung diseases and cancer, when inhaled.

Public Safety Concerns

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is intensifying its investigation into the asbestos contamination. According to its Acting CEO, Nancy Chang, while the detected asbestos is considered low risk, the investigation remains a priority. The EPA has issued a draft Clean Up Notice to Transport for NSW, requiring the immediate removal of all contaminated mulch from the site. The clean-up operation is expected to be thorough and extensive, involving rigorous sampling and testing.

Asbestos in Mulch: An Unsettling Discovery

An audit report unveiled the presence of contaminants, including asbestos, hydrocarbons, and toxic heavy metals, in the soil at Rozelle Parklands. Bonded asbestos was found in mulch at seven sites around the park, triggering potential public safety risks. The contractors responsible for the park are now urged to implement proper management controls and conduct regular inspections to ensure the site remains safe.

The Question of Responsibility

NSW Premier, Chris Minns, has asserted that the responsibility for remediating the asbestos contamination should lie with the contractors, John Holland CPB Joint Venture, and not the taxpayers. The contamination came to light after a child brought home mulch from the park that was later found to be contaminated. While only non-friable asbestos has been detected, indicating a lower risk, and air monitoring has not found airborne particles beyond normal parameters, there are calls for a thorough investigation into how the mulch became contaminated.

The discovery at Rozelle Parklands highlights the need for regular monitoring and maintenance of public spaces to ensure community safety and wellbeing. It serves as a stark reminder that immediate action is necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.