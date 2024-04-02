Urgent Call for Lipoprotein(a) Screening: A Genetic Cholesterol That Triggers Heart Attacks by Middle Age

Millions of Americans carry a genetic predisposition to dangerously high levels of lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), a type of cholesterol responsible for causing deadly heart attacks and strokes by middle age, often without the individuals knowing their risk. Dr. Steven Nissen of Cleveland Clinic and other experts stress the importance of screening for Lp(a) to prevent family histories of premature cardiovascular disease from repeating, especially given its immunity to lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.

Advertisment

The Silent Threat of Lp(a)

Lipoprotein(a) is a less commonly known but highly dangerous type of cholesterol. Unlike its counterpart LDL, the so-called 'bad cholesterol', Lp(a) contributes not only to the plaque buildup within arteries but also increases the risk of blood clots. This dual threat makes it particularly perilous and, being entirely genetic, unaffected by lifestyle choices. With around 64 million Americans at risk, the call for routine Lp(a) screening grows louder, especially as promising treatments are on the horizon.

Screening and Awareness

Advertisment

Despite the absence of an effective treatment, the value of Lp(a) screening is emphasized by cardiologists such as Dr. Erin Michos and Dr. Sahil Parikh. Knowledge of one's Lp(a) levels allows for proactive management of other cardiovascular risk factors and provides a beacon of hope as several promising drugs are in development. One such drug, pelacarsen by Novartis, has shown significant potential in early studies, offering hope to patients like Lori Welsh, whose family history with high Lp(a) levels has been marked by heart attacks and strokes.

Future Horizons: Treatment on the Way

While the medical community eagerly awaits the real-world results of pelacarsen and other drugs targeting Lp(a), the focus remains on managing associated risk factors through existing means. This includes statin therapy for lowering LDL levels and lifestyle modifications to reduce overall cardiovascular risk. The anticipation for these new treatments intersects with a broader call for widespread Lp(a) screening, highlighting a proactive approach to cardiovascular disease prevention and a hopeful outlook for those genetically predisposed to high Lp(a) levels.

The journey towards understanding and combating high levels of lipoprotein(a) is a testament to the evolving landscape of cardiovascular disease prevention. As research advances and potential treatments emerge, the spotlight on Lp(a) underscores the critical intersection of genetics, awareness, and medical innovation in safeguarding heart health for future generations.