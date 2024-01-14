en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Urgent Call for Blood Donors as Younger Generations Donate Less

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Urgent Call for Blood Donors as Younger Generations Donate Less

A worrying trend has emerged in the United States as blood donations, especially from younger age groups, have seen a significant drop. According to the National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey, donations from individuals aged 16 to 18 have plummeted by a whopping 60% from 2019 to 2021, while those from people between 19 and 24 have decreased by nearly a third. This worrying decline has health experts and organizations such as the American Red Cross on high alert, especially as the pandemic continues to disrupt regular blood drive sites, including high schools, colleges, and offices.

The Importance of Young Donors

Alarm bells are ringing as the decline in younger donors could have far-reaching consequences. Blood centers have historically depended on high schools for blood drives, and the best donors have traditionally been from the baby boomer generation. The falling number of young donors could pose a significant challenge to the future of blood donation.

Campaigns to Encourage Donations

The Red Cross has been proactive in addressing this issue. In the spring of 2023, they launched a successful campaign featuring a T-shirt with Snoopy, which managed to motivate over 70,000 people under 35 to donate blood. However, the effects of the campaign were short-lived, and the urgent need for blood donations remains. Now, the Red Cross is focusing on inspiring new donors, especially considering that lifelong habits usually start when individuals first donate in high school.

Regulations and Incentives

The decline in donations may also be attributed to changes in FDA requirements in 2015. The increased hemoglobin levels and minimum height and weight requirements for donation could have inadvertently discouraged young donors. To reignite interest in blood donation, the Red Cross is now offering incentives such as the chance to win Super Bowl tickets. But the question remains: will these incentives be enough to reverse the downward trend?

0
Health United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
17 mins ago
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Delving into the enigmatic realm of the human microbiome, a recent study by American neurologists and pediatricians has cracked open a fascinating dialogue on the potential ties between gut bacteria and cognitive abilities in children. The focus of the research was a cohort of 381 children, ranging from 40 days to 10 years old, making
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
20 mins ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
21 mins ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
18 mins ago
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
19 mins ago
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options
20 mins ago
Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
18 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
18 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
19 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
19 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
19 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
19 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
19 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
20 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
20 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app