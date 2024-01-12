en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:24 pm EST
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amidst Critical Shortage

The American Red Cross, a prominent humanitarian organization, has sounded the alarm over a critical blood shortage in the United States, marking a worrying 40% decline in donations over the past two decades. The current situation has spurred fears that a growing number of individuals may opt out of their blood donations, potentially leading to significant delays in critical medical procedures.

Scarce Blood Supplies Threaten Medical Care

Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer of the Red Cross, has voiced her concern over the daunting scenario currently faced by medical practitioners. Hospitals are teeming with patients, yet their refrigerators are alarmingly low on essential blood products. The organization has been forced to limit the distribution of type O blood products, one of the most frequently transfused types, to hospitals due to the scarcity.

Public Called to Action

With the nation’s blood supply at stake, the Red Cross is making an impassioned appeal to both healthcare professionals and the general public to step forward and donate blood. This initiative aims to replenish the dwindling reserves, emphasizing that every donation can make a significant difference in saving lives.

Consequences of Blood Shortage

Between Christmas and New Year alone, the organization experienced a staggering shortfall of nearly 7,000 blood donation units, exacerbating the national emergency. The deficit could have dire consequences for individuals requiring life-saving transfusions. Factors such as an increase in respiratory illnesses and adverse weather conditions have further compounded the problem.

Efforts to Increase Blood Donations

The Red Cross has responded to this urgent need by revising its blood donation rules and launching a ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive, aiming to motivate more people to donate. Blood donations are crucial at this juncture, not only to avoid delays in providing necessary care for trauma patients but also to counter the shortage brought on by the holiday slump, severe winter storms, and an uptick in respiratory viruses like influenza and COVID-19.

The necessity for blood is not a one-time event but an ongoing need, one that each eligible donor can help meet. This appeal goes beyond the immediate crisis and underscores the importance of regular donations in maintaining an adequate supply for those who need it most.

0
Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
A recent study has unearthed a fascinating link between the higher prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) in northern Europeans and genetic variants carried by the Yamnaya herders, Bronze Age people, who migrated from present-day Ukraine and Russia into northwestern Europe about 5,000 years ago. An international team of scientists, led by Eske Willerslev and co-authored
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
Pentagon Establishes New Transparency Protocols Amidst Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Health
12 mins ago
Pentagon Establishes New Transparency Protocols Amidst Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Health
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
13 mins ago
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
4 mins ago
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
7 mins ago
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
8 mins ago
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
2 mins
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
3 mins
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
4 mins
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
4 mins
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Mysterious Hospitalization
5 mins
Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Mysterious Hospitalization
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
6 mins
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
6 mins
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
7 mins
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
7 mins
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app