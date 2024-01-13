Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns

In a sexual trend gaining traction in the United States, urethral sounding—the insertion of rods into the urethra for sexual pleasure—has been spotlighted on social media platforms and reality TV shows, such as Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’. However, this practice is not without its risks, with medical professionals expressing concern.

Surge in Urethral Sounding Popularity

Since 2019, retailers have reported a surge in sales of sounding rods, with kits available on popular platforms like Amazon and Walmart. The practice appears to be particularly common among middle-aged gay men, gaining visibility through social media exposure and mainstream media. Despite the pleasure some derive from it, urethral sounding is fraught with potential complications.

Medical Concerns and Risks

Doctors caution that the rods purchased online may carry bacteria, leading to urinary tract infections (UTIs) and potentially causing long-term damage to erectile and urinary functions. Dr. Joshua Gonzalez, a Los Angeles-based urologist, emphasizes the need to sterilize the equipment before use to prevent infections and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Health Implications and Precautions

Improper use of sounding rods can lead to irritation of the urethra, issues with ejaculation or urination, and in severe cases, injury to the urethra and bladder. The American healthcare system already sees eight to ten million UTI treatments annually. Some of these cases can escalate into more serious complications if not adequately treated. Therefore, individuals who engage in urethral sounding must exercise caution, ensuring the cleanliness of their equipment to mitigate potential health risks.