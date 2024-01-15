en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment

In a groundbreaking experiment, urease-powered nanobots have demonstrated significant potential in targeting and shrinking bladder tumors. After a single dose, these microscopic marvels have reduced bladder tumors in mice by a staggering 90%. This revolutionary approach, pioneered by the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and CIC biomaGUNE, in collaboration with other institutions, could potentially transform the field of bladder cancer treatment, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

Revolutionary Nanobots

The nanobots, meticulously crafted from a porous silica sphere, are fitted with specialized components, including the enzyme urease and radioactive iodine. The urease enables the nanobots to harness the urea present in urine, propelling them towards their target – the bladder tumors. The radioactive iodine serves as the weapon, attacking and shrinking the tumors. The study, published in the esteemed journal, Nature Nanotechnology, has sparked hope for improved patient outcomes in the battle against bladder cancer.

Tracking the Nanobots

A vital part of the study involved the tracking of the nanobots’ journey within the bladder. This was accomplished using PET-MRI imaging, which revealed an increased macroscopic accumulation of the nanobots within the tumors. This was further corroborated by ICP-MS analysis. Additionally, the sLS imaging technique’s polarization control offered microscopic information, confirming the presence of the nanobots within the tumors due to its superior 3D resolution.

Implications for Bladder Cancer Treatment

Bladder cancer treatment currently suffers from low therapeutic efficacy. The advent of these urease-powered nanobots could be a game-changer, offering enhanced accumulation at the tumor site and enabling effective radionuclide therapy at low doses. This could be a viable alternative for cases where traditional treatments like BCG fail. By reducing the number of hospital visits and the need for repetitive treatments, the nanobots offer a more efficient and cost-effective approach to bladder cancer treatment. The findings of this study suggest that these nanobots could be a promising vehicle for bladder cancer therapy and could potentially change the face of cancer treatment.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 seconds ago
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
In a progressive move to bolster mental health support for children and young people in Scotland, the Scottish Government has allocated £64,000 in funding to expand the Youth Navigators programme. This initiative, operated by Medics Against Violence, has been offering critical support to distressed youths aged 12-16 who arrive at Emergency Departments. The distress often
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
40 seconds ago
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
1 min ago
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
12 seconds ago
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
39 seconds ago
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
39 seconds ago
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
10 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
12 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
13 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
13 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
27 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
40 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
40 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
41 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
45 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
13 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app