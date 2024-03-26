UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: 1,930 Vacancies, Registration Deadline Imminent

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is on the verge of closing the application window for a significant recruitment drive aimed at bolstering the healthcare sector. As the deadline for submitting applications for the 1,930 Nursing Officer positions at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) looms on March 27, prospective candidates are urged to finalize their submissions on the official website. This recruitment initiative, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeks to attract qualified nursing professionals to enhance healthcare services across the nation.

Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates eyeing the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer positions must meet specific educational and professional prerequisites. Eligibility criteria mandate a BSc (Hons) in Nursing, a regular course in BSc Nursing, or a post-basic BSc Nursing degree from a recognized university or institute. Alternatively, applicants with a diploma in general nursing midwifery from a recognized board or council can also apply, provided they are registered as nurses with the State Nursing Council. Moreover, applicants are expected to have garnered at least one year of experience in hospitals with a minimum capacity of fifty beds subsequent to obtaining their diploma.

Selection Procedure Highlights

The selection process for the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer recruitment is two-fold, involving a written test followed by document verification. The written examination, scheduled for July 7, 2024, will challenge candidates' knowledge in various nursing disciplines including Nursing Foundation, Nursing Management, Pediatric Nursing, and Physiology. Designed as a two-hour, multiple-choice question paper, the exam aims to rigorously evaluate the candidates' competency in nursing. The medium of instruction for the examination will be English, ensuring accessibility to a wide array of applicants.

Vacancy Distribution and Important Dates

The distribution of the 1,930 vacancies underscores UPSC's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the healthcare workforce. The vacancies are categorized as follows: Unreserved (UR) - 892, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 193, Scheduled Caste (SC) - 235, Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 164, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 446. This strategic allocation ensures equitable opportunities for candidates from various social and economic backgrounds. With the registration window closing on March 27, candidates are reminded to act promptly to secure their participation in this pivotal recruitment drive.

As the deadline approaches, the UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer recruitment underscores a critical effort to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by infusing it with skilled nursing professionals. This initiative not only offers a remarkable opportunity for qualified nurses to advance their careers but also plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of healthcare services across the nation. With the selection process meticulously designed to identify the best talent, the recruitment drive is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare sector's capacity to meet the diverse needs of the community.