UPNHM Launches Massive Recruitment Drive for Community Health Officers

In a significant move to bolster the healthcare workforce, the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) has announced a large-scale recruitment drive. The initiative aims to fill 5582 contractual positions for Community Health Officers (CHO), a role crucial to addressing the community's healthcare needs effectively.

Eligibility and Application Process

The recruitment notification details that the candidates must hold a B.Sc. (Nursing) degree with CCHN or a Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with CCHN to be eligible. The age limit for applicants and other additional qualifications are detailed in the official notification. The application process is entirely online, ensuring a streamlined and efficient system for potential candidates.

Key Dates and Information

The application window for this recruitment drive opened on January 29, 2024, with the deadline for application submissions set for February 7, 2024. Prospective applicants have been directed to submit their applications through the UPNHM's official website. No application fee is required for this process.

Remuneration and Future Steps

The selected candidates will be offered a monthly remuneration of Rs. 20,500 along with a Performance Based Incentive (PBI) of up to Rs. 15,000. Following the shortlisting process, eligible candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination. This recruitment process marks a significant step in UPNHM's ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the region by employing qualified nursing professionals.