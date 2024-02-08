UPMC Western Maryland Appoints Christine Lechliter as New Chief Nursing Officer

In a strategic move to bolster its commitment to superior patient care, UPMC Western Maryland has appointed Christine Lechliter as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Vice President of Patient Care Services. Lechliter, an esteemed member of the hospital's staff since 1995, will embark on her expanded role with a focus on enhancing and developing patient care services in collaboration with nursing and clinical teams.

A Seasoned Professional Takes the Helm

Lechliter's extensive experience in nursing leadership roles at UPMC Western Maryland, including her most recent position as Director of Nursing, makes her the ideal candidate for this crucial role. Her influence was instrumental in the establishment of an admissions and discharge unit at the hospital, improving patient flow and care efficiency.

As a board-certified nurse executive with a Master's degree in Business Administration from Frostburg State University and a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland, Lechliter's academic and professional background is a testament to her dedication to the nursing field.

A Strong Commitment to the Community

UPMC Western Maryland, a prominent healthcare provider in the region, boasts a 224-bed hospital, various primary care facilities, and four urgent care clinics. The appointment of Lechliter as CNO and Vice President of Patient Care Services is a clear indication of the hospital's commitment to delivering high-quality care to its community.

In her new role, Lechliter will work closely with the clinical staff to ensure that the hospital continues to provide exceptional care. Her expertise in nursing and patient care services will be essential in advancing care and services for the community.

A Voice for Nursing on the Maryland Board of Nursing

Demonstrating her dedication to the nursing profession, Lechliter currently serves a four-year term on the Maryland Board of Nursing as a governor-appointed nurse administrator member. Her presence on the board ensures that the voice of nurse administrators is heard and that the interests of the nursing profession are represented.

With this strategic appointment, UPMC Western Maryland reinforces its commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care services. As Christine Lechliter steps into her new role as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services, the hospital and its community can look forward to continued advancements in care and services, led by a seasoned professional deeply committed to the nursing field and the community it serves.