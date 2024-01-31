UPMC Launches Telestroke Program to Enhance Stroke Care in Rural Areas

UPMC has launched a new initiative aimed at enhancing stroke care services by offering real-time consultations with stroke specialists from the UPMC Stroke Institute at UPMC Presbyterian via telemedicine. This innovative approach, which is being rolled out at UPMC Cole, enables patients in rural areas to access high-quality stroke care 24/7 without leaving their local area.

Telestroke: Bridging the Gap in Specialty Care

The Telestroke program is designed to bridge the gap in specialty care that often exists in rural hospitals such as UPMC Cole. Through this program, on-site doctors can instantly consult with remote stroke specialists who can review patient data, assess symptoms, and provide guidance on the best course of action. This might involve making treatment decisions or recommending patient transfers to comprehensive stroke centers for further evaluation and care.

Time is of the Essence: Enhancing Emergency Department Capabilities

Dr. Gaurav Dighe, the medical director of stroke care for UPMC in north central Pennsylvania, highlights the critical role of time in effective stroke care. "Every minute counts when it comes to treating stroke patients," he says. "The use of telemedicine technology can significantly enhance the capabilities of our local emergency departments, enabling us to initiate treatment more quickly and effectively."

Improving Access to Specialty Care

Dr. David Lopatofsky, chief medical officer at UPMC Cole, points out the challenges of ensuring around-the-clock availability of specialists in rural hospitals. "The Telestroke program enables us to overcome this challenge by leveraging UPMC's system-wide expertise," he explains. "Through telemedicine, we can provide our patients with the specialty care they need, right here in their local area."

This initiative represents a significant step forward in UPMC's ongoing efforts to improve access to specialty care and enhance patient outcomes through the use of cutting-edge technology. As the Telestroke program continues to evolve, it is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stroke care at UPMC.