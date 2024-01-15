en English
Health

Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
The medical sector is a buzz with a flurry of opportunities and deadlines. A notable one is the application deadline for various medical posts, set for February 1, with the option to print the completed online application form available until February 2, 2024. This opportunity is inclusive, with concessions made for certain categories in terms of age criteria.

Age Relaxation for SC, ST, and OBC Candidates

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are eligible for an age relaxation of up to 5 years. Those belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category can avail an age relaxation up to 3 years. This move is aimed at facilitating a more balanced and representative workforce in the medical sector.

Application Fee Waivers

Application processes typically involve fees, but in this case, certain candidates are exempted. All applicants except female candidates, SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. This fee requirement is waived for the mentioned categories, furthering the goal of an inclusive recruitment process.

Online Application for PTL

The California ACGME-accredited postgraduate training program issues a Postgraduate Training License (PTL) to residents. Starting January 1, 2024, certain licensing documents must be submitted online. The PTL is issued to individuals who have graduated from an approved medical school, passed the required examinations, and enrolled in a Board-approved California residency program.

Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

