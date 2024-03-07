Upasana Konidela Advocates for Egg Freezing, Emphasizes Work-Life Balance for Women

In a candid revelation, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the Vice Chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group and Managing Director of URLife, shared her personal decision to freeze her eggs early in her marriage with Telugu cinema star Ram Charan. This move, she explains, was aimed at balancing her ambitious career aspirations with the dream of motherhood at a later stage. Her advocacy for egg freezing highlights a growing awareness and acceptance of fertility preservation among career-oriented women in India.

Embracing Modern Family Planning

Upasana's decision to freeze her eggs is not just a personal choice but a broader statement on the evolving dynamics of family planning. By choosing to postpone motherhood until achieving financial stability, Upasana and Ram Charan represent a modern couple who prioritize both career and family, but on their terms. This approach offers a proactive solution to women who wish to pursue their career goals without compromising on their desire to have children in the future.

Corporate Support for Women's Health

In her advocacy, Upasana calls for corporate India to adopt more supportive measures for women's health and family planning options. She highlights the importance of flexible maternity leaves and suggests that companies should allow women to use insurance money to freeze their eggs. This suggestion comes against the backdrop of a survey by Plum, an insurtech platform, which found that a significant majority of working women are open to considering egg freezing if supported by their workplace benefit packages.

A Step Towards Gender Equality

Upasana's advocacy for egg freezing and her call for corporate support represent steps towards achieving gender equality in the workplace and society. By addressing the need for flexible maternity leaves and insurance coverage for egg freezing, she is not just advocating for women's health but also for their right to choose when and how they want to start a family. This move could potentially empower many women, offering them the freedom to pursue their careers without sacrificing their dreams of motherhood.

The couple's recent welcome of their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023, is a testament to the possibilities that modern family planning methods like egg freezing offer. Upasana and Ram Charan's journey from making informed choices about their family planning to achieving both personal and professional fulfillment serves as an inspiring narrative for couples everywhere. Their story highlights the importance of planning, support, and the right to make choices about one's body and future.