UP Chief Minister Boosts Welfare of Sanitation Workers with New Projects in Gorakhpur

In a significant move towards public welfare and sanitation, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) inaugurated and laid the foundation for 176 development projects in Gorakhpur, worth Rs 116 crore. These initiatives, led by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, mark a new era in the city's infrastructure and sanitation endeavors.

Boost for Sanitation Workers’ Welfare

Amid these developments, the Chief Minister also announced a comprehensive welfare scheme for sanitation workers. A new e-service portal and a dedicated welfare fund were launched, along with an accident insurance facility offering coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. This move underscores the state's commitment to the welfare and safety of this crucial workforce.

Recognition of Sanitation Workers’ Contribution

The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of sanitation workers in the city's marked improvement in cleanliness. Gorakhpur's rise in the cleanliness survey rankings from 74th to 22nd place, along with a three-star ranking in the Garbage-Free City category, are testament to their efforts. In recognition of their work, cheques from the welfare fund were distributed to the families of four deceased sanitation workers. The workers and their drivers were also provided with uniforms and lunch boxes.

Emphasis on Cleanliness and Improved Living Conditions

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of cleanliness, stating that the city’s aesthetic efforts would be futile without it. He further advocated for better living conditions for the sanitation workers, including minimum wage guarantees, housing, and access to health insurance and other welfare schemes. To further enhance cleanliness in Gorakhpur, he directed the formation of swachhta (cleanliness) committees by corporators and stressed the need for public awareness to treat sanitation workers with respect and refrain from littering.