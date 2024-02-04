Dora Nginza Hospital Staff Display Dedication Amid Week-Long Power Outage

In an exceptional display of dedication, healthcare workers at Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, labored round the clock, ensuring the continuity of care for patients amidst a nearly week-long power outage caused by cable theft. The outage, lasting a grueling five days, threw a massive wrench in the hospital's operations, with the gynaecology and obstetrics department bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Led by Professor Mfundo Mabenge, the department confronted a daunting challenge: the wards were located two flights of stairs below the operating theatres, 75 cesarean sections were on the schedule, and 61 patients were in the maternity ward, ready to give birth in pitch darkness. The staff, drawing upon their resilience honed during the COVID-19 pandemic, worked ceaselessly - cleaning, operating, and organizing against all odds. Pregnant women, in labor, had to embark on a strenuous journey up the stairs to reach the operating theatres.

Triumph Over Adversity: No Fatalities Amidst Chaos

Despite the tremendous odds stacked against them, the hospital managed to navigate this crisis without a single fatality due to the disrupted electricity, a testament to the relentless efforts of the staff. Support poured in from other healthcare facilities like Livingstone Hospital, further bolstering the resilience of Dora Nginza Hospital. The Eastern Cape health department, moved by the extraordinary effort, expressed profound gratitude to all the dedicated healthcare workers involved.

While the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality scrambled to restore electricity, Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth passionately appealed for community support in safeguarding these vital resources and assisting in apprehending those responsible for such reprehensible thefts and vandalism.