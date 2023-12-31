en English
Health

Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege

In the heart of a conflict-ridden Gaza, a beacon of resilience shines brightly, embodied by the unyielding and dedicated Palestinian health workers. Despite the ongoing siege by Israel resulting in a critical shortage of medical supplies, these professionals remain committed to maintaining the health system and providing necessary care to patients.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst Dire Conditions

The southernmost part of the enclave, Rafah, bears witness to a torrent of around 100,000 displaced people pouring into its already strained borders. Amidst this influx, half of pregnant women seeking refuge grapple with thirst, malnutrition, and a lack of healthcare, and a severe dearth of vaccinations for newborns is evident. One in every two displaced children faces the grim reality of dehydration, malnutrition, and disease. The entry of aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing falls drastically short of the required 500 truckloads per day, with only 76 trucks managing to pass through.

Persistent Struggles, Persistent Efforts

The relentless Israeli bombardment coupled with intense ground fighting poses serious obstacles for humanitarian aid to reach those in dire need. Despite the ongoing distribution of food parcels in makeshift camps in Rafah, only 45 percent of targeted people were reached on the first day. The entire population of Gaza, approximately 2.2 million residents, now face acute hunger, and the youngest children are at high risk of severe malnutrition and preventable death.

Teetering on the Edge of Collapse

Amidst this grim reality, doctors in Gaza continue their struggle to save lives and revive a healthcare system groaning under the weight of war. Hospitals teeter on the brink of total collapse due to the widening scope of conflict, rising toll of casualties, and depletion of medical supplies and fuel. The ongoing war has cast a heavy shadow over doctors and their families, exacerbating their anxiety and psychological stress.

The World Health Organization has warned about the grave peril facing the population of Gaza, citing acute hunger and desperation. Only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are functioning with any capacity at all, and the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and severe risk of disease is jeopardized. The recent United Nations Security Council resolution called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale, but has yet to have an impact.

The resilience of Palestinian health workers, their unwavering dedication, and their efforts to overcome such challenges serve as a testament to the strength of the human spirit. They continue to work under extreme conditions, improvising with the limited resources available to ensure that medical services remain operational. This situation, while highlighting the humanitarian issues faced by the population in Gaza, also underscores the impact of political conflicts on access to essential health services and the commendable spirit of those who seek to alleviate these hardships.

Health Palestine
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

