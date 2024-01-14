en English
Health

Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation

In a heartening incident that unfolded in the bustling city of Kolkata, a couple, Lalit Bareth and his wife Gurbari, originally from a village in Chhattisgarh, found their way back to each other after a painful separation that spanned 13 long years. The separation was not of their own volition but a consequence of Gurbari’s mental illness.

Hope Amidst Despair

The couple had first travelled to Kolkata hoping to secure medical treatment for Gurbari. However, fate had other plans, and they found themselves separated—Gurbari confined within the walls of Pavlov Hospital for the mentally distressed, and their newborn child placed in a shelter. Despite the circumstances, Lalit, who was under immense pressure to remarry, stayed steadfast in his commitment to his wife and child. He clung onto hope, making annual trips to Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela, hoping to find a trace of his lost family.

A Turn of Fate

His unwavering faith bore fruit on January 8, when with the combined efforts of the police forces in Kolkata and Chhattisgarh, the couple was finally reunited. Gurbari had been rescued by the police near the city airport following an episode of violent behavior. However, a memo from Pavlov Hospital confirmed that she had fully recovered from her mental distress. The police officers from Phoolbagan Police Station in Kolkata used the few clues Gurbari could provide to trace her origins back to Kirari village in Bilaspur district, eventually leading to the reunion with her husband.

A New Dawn

The couple is now preparing to return home together, their tormented past behind them. This reunion is a testament to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to surrender in the face of adversity—a story of hope, determination, and a love that remained unscathed through the trials of time.

Health Human Rights India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Health

