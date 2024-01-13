en English
Health

Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Dr. Marcia Herman-Giddens, an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, spearheads a research that has brought to light an alarming trend of early puberty onset in young girls. This trend, initially noticed in the late 1980s among girls who had suffered abuse, was further substantiated by a comprehensive study in the mid-1990s involving over 17,000 girls. The results were startling: girls were beginning to develop breasts around the age of 10 – over a year earlier than previous records indicated. The onset was even earlier for Black girls, who showed signs of development by the age of 9.

Global Trend of Early Puberty

These findings are not isolated to the United States. International studies have revealed a similar trend, showing a decline in the average age of puberty onset by approximately three months every decade since the 1970s. A less pronounced but nonetheless noticeable trend has been observed among boys as well.

Unraveling the Causes

The reasons for this significant shift remain ambiguous. Obesity is a recognized contributing factor, but it does not fully account for this phenomenon. Other potential contributors include chemicals in plastics, environmental stressors, and an increase in cases during the pandemic. This trend was initially dismissed by Dr. Anders Juul, a pediatric endocrinologist from the University of Copenhagen, as a phenomenon exclusive to the U.S. and tied to obesity. However, his research found a similar decline in Danish girls, with the average age of breast development dropping to just under 10 years old.

Implications of Early Puberty

Early puberty is not without risks, particularly for girls. It is associated with an increased likelihood of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and other psychological issues. Furthermore, girls who experience puberty at an early age may face a higher risk of developing breast or uterine cancer later in life. Given these rapid changes, researchers, including Dr. Natalie Shaw from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, stress that obesity alone cannot explain this shift. They suggest the involvement of other, yet-to-be-identified factors. Therefore, the medical community continues its deep-dive into the causes and potential preventive measures for this early puberty trend.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

