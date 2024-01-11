en English
Health

Unveiling the Secrets of Rare Heart Conditions: Insights from Perelman School of Medicine

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have made significant strides in understanding two rare heart conditions – peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM) and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Their findings, recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), are set to guide the development of future therapies.

Unmasking the Mysteries of PPCM and DCM

PPCM affects roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnant or recently pregnant women, leading to a weakened heart muscle and reduced cardiac function. The condition is notably more prevalent among Black women in the United States, a disparity whose origins remain unclear. Standard heart failure management strategies are currently employed to treat PPCM. However, severe cases may necessitate advanced therapies such as Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) or heart transplants.

DCM, on the other hand, is not confined to pregnancy. It impacts about 1 in 100 people and can be triggered by various factors, including genetics and exposure to toxins. The JCI study focused on the role of genetic variants in the TTN gene, which produces titin – a critical protein for heart muscle contraction.

Linking Genetic Variants and DCM

The researchers developed an antibody to detect truncating variants of titin in human heart tissue, establishing a link between these genetic variants and DCM. Furthermore, they discovered that the truncated titin proteins are integrated into the heart’s muscle structure, potentially affecting its function.

Understanding PPCM and Its Impact

The NEJM article reviews the current understanding of PPCM, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and effective management. To further research into the condition and potentially prevent it, the Perelman School of Medicine has created the PPCM-R – the first patient-focused registry for PPCM.

Funding and Support

The research was made possible through various grants. These include those from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Frontier Program, Foundation Leducq Research Grant, and the Center for Engineering Mechanobiology funded by the National Science Foundation.

Health
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

