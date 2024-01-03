en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease Progression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Unveiling the Role of Synaptic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease Progression

In a bid to decode the complex pathology of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), a recent study has focused on the role of synaptic changes in the disease’s progression. The research emphasized the correlation between higher levels of the presynaptic protein GAP-43 in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and the accumulation and spreading of tau pathology in the presence of amyloid-beta (Aβ).

Investigating the Role of GAP-43 in Tau Accumulation

Researchers hypothesized that brain regions more closely connected to tau epicenters would exhibit greater tau-PET change. The results confirmed this hypothesis, pointing out that regions connected to tau epicenters showed faster tau accumulation, with the effect being more pronounced at higher Aβ levels.

Linking Synaptic Changes to Aβ-associated Tau Spread

The study also found that higher CSF GAP-43 levels strengthened the association between Aβ and tau spread. This suggests that GAP-43 plays a role in Aβ-related tau spread across brain regions. Consequently, synaptic changes, as indicated by elevated CSF GAP-43, promote Aβ-associated spreading of tau from local epicenters.

Implications for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

The findings present a model of AD pathophysiology where synaptic changes are critically involved in Aβ-associated tau spreading, which is the key driver of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in AD. Previous studies have shown that Aβ induces hyperexcitatory synaptic changes, and GAP-43 has been implicated in presynaptic vesicle cycling and is upregulated in hyperexcitatory conditions.

The study’s results extend previous findings, suggesting that synaptic changes facilitate tau spreading across connected brain regions, independent of p-tau, and highlight the potential of targeting synaptic changes to prevent tau accumulation in AD. The study acknowledges limitations, including the focus on GAP-43 to the exclusion of other synaptic markers and the need for future research to explore the interplay of synaptic biomarker changes, tau accumulation, and neuronal activity.

The findings underscore the importance of understanding synaptic contributions to AD progression and the potential of synaptic biomarkers in developing targeted therapies for the disease.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation

By BNN Correspondents

Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIE ...
@Health · 4 mins
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIE ...
heart comment 0
TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety

By BNN Correspondents

TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety
Newfoundland’s Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments

By Muhammad Jawad

Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education
20 seconds
Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
1 min
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
1 min
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
2 mins
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
2 mins
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
2 mins
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
2 mins
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
2 mins
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
2 mins
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app