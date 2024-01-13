en English
Health

Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST


Drug response, a phenomenon often dictated by our genetic blueprint, has been a subject of intense study for years. A groundbreaking study has now thrown light on the influence of genetic variability on chemotherapy outcomes, placing emphasis on the DPYD gene. This gene encodes dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD), an enzyme critical for the breakdown of a common chemotherapy component, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU). Variants of the DPYD gene, researchers suggest, can lead to severe toxicity in patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Genetic Variability and Chemotherapy

Close to 3,000 patients were subjected to massively parallel sequencing in the study, with their DPD enzyme activity categorized using the plasma ratio of dihydrouracil to uracil as a marker. The study’s findings stress the necessity of incorporating pharmacogenomic data into clinical decisions. The goal: to reduce chemotherapy toxicity while preserving treatment efficacy.

Despite a well-documented correlation between drug response and genetic variations, and despite clinical guidelines being in place, the inclusion of pharmacogenetics in clinical practice remains limited. Common obstacles include a lack of awareness among healthcare providers, insufficient evidence for certain biomarkers, and an absence of infrastructure to incorporate genetic testing into healthcare workflows.

The Impact of Rare Genetic Variants

The study also underscores the significance of rare genetic variants in drug pharmacokinetics. These rare variants have been demonstrated to account for the lion’s share of genetic variability in drug metabolism genes. The implication: these variants hold the potential to significantly impact patient response to chemotherapy.

Next Generation Sequencing: A Path to Personalized Treatment

The paper advocates for the use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) to steer personalized fluoropyrimidine therapy. NGS can identify both common and rare DPYD variants that influence DPD activity, and in consequence, patient response to chemotherapy. The study’s findings steer us towards a future where a patient’s genetic makeup can guide the course of their treatment, minimizing adverse effects and maximizing efficacy.

Health Science & Technology
author



Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

