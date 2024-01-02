en English
Editorial

Unveiling the Reality of New Year’s Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
In the dawn of 2024, as tradition dictates, people across the globe ushered in the New Year with grand resolutions. Yet, an intriguing statistic from Forbes reveals that the average endurance of these commitments is a mere 3.74 months. This highlights a striking discrepancy between the initial fervor of setting resolutions and the subsequent lackluster commitment to maintaining them.

Resolutions: A Time-Honored Tradition

New Year’s resolutions, a practice traced back thousands of years, have been woven into the fabric of our society. From fitness ambitions to the desire for quality family time, the resolutions vary as widely as the individuals who make them. A survey indicated that over 40% of people commence their resolution streaks on January 1st, viewing the advent of a new year as a clean slate for change.

The Illusion of Achievement

However, the illusion of achievement often eclipses the reality of endurance. The American Psychological Association advises that setting specific, realistic goals, such as a daily 20-minute walk, can bolster the longevity of resolutions. Yet, despite this counsel, the majority of resolution-makers succumb to the allure of grandiose goals, leading to eventual abandonment within the first few weeks of the new year. This trend reaffirms the findings of Forbes Health and OnePoll, which disclose that a staggering 91% of Americans who make resolutions fail to see them through.

Reimagining Resolutions

Given these statistics, perhaps it is time to reimagine the concept of New Year’s resolutions. Rather than setting lofty, often unattainable, goals at the start of the year, individuals could focus on smaller, more feasible intentions. These manageable aspirations, combined with effective coping strategies, could increase the success rate of resolutions, as indicated by a long-term study tracking the self-change attempts of 200 individuals.

Whether one chooses to participate in the annual tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions or not, it is crucial to bear in mind the essence of personal happiness. Setting achievable goals that align with one’s own desires and values, rather than societal pressures, could be the key to a more fulfilling year ahead.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

