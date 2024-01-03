en English
en English
China

Unveiling the Possible Lab Origins of COVID-19: A Deep Dive

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Unveiling the Possible Lab Origins of COVID-19: A Deep Dive

In a development that shakes our understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic’s beginnings, Matt Ridley, a reporter for Spiked, has drawn attention to the scant investigation into its origins. He suggests that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) may hold the key. According to Ridley, the outbreak’s location—Wuhan, where bat sarbecoviruses were being actively studied—is too significant to overlook.

(Read Also: BRICS Group Expands: A New Era in Global Politics and Economics)

Evidence Piling Up Against the Wuhan Lab

WIV’s proposal to manipulate coronaviruses with features seen in SARS-CoV-2 just a year before the outbreak, the virus’s instant adaptability to human receptors, and the lab’s refusal to disclose its virus database all point in a troubling direction. Ridley believes the lab leak theory has been sidelined to safeguard reputations and funding sources.

Controversial Grant Proposal Fuels Speculation

Ridley refers to a 2018 grant proposal by Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The proposal, aimed at conducting gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, was rejected by DARPA. Leaked documents and comments suggest that Daszak and his associate, Ralph Baric, intended to carry out this high-risk research under reduced safety protocols, possibly in China.

(Read Also: China’s Demographic Crisis: Working Women Resist Government’s Call for More Children)

Questions Over Funding and Transparency

There’s speculation that similar research might have been funded by the Chinese Academy of Sciences or an NIH grant. Such revelations cast a shadow on the scientific community’s transparency and raise serious questions about the potential lab origin of SARS-CoV-2. Some believe that federally funded scientists have engaged in misdirection to conceal a potential lab origin of the pandemic.

The emerging information underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the WIV’s research and the transparency of related scientific endeavors. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, establishing the truth about its origins is critical—not just for assigning blame, but for preventing future outbreaks.

Read More

0
China Health Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

