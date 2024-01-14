en English
Health

Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman

In the idyllic setting of the Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 conference in Wailea, Hawaii, Dr. Joely Kaufman, a renowned board-certified dermatologist, provided an enlightening discourse on the complexities associated with the use of five different botulinum toxins approved in the United States for treatments targeting the glabella. She underscored the necessity of comprehensive knowledge of these toxins, each with its distinctive characteristics, for achieving the desired outcomes in aesthetic medicine.

One Toxin at a Time

Kaufman strongly recommended that those making their foray into this specialized field commence with a singular toxin, mastering its specific handling and application before moving on to others. Despite these toxins sharing a common mechanism of action—preventing muscle contraction by inhibiting acetylcholine release—each one presents unique aspects regarding storage, preparation, and dilution.

Glabellar Contraction Patterns: The Key to Precision

Emphasizing the importance of precision in clinical practice, Kaufman presented a classification system for the common patterns of glabellar contractions. The system comprises the U, V, converging arrows, omega, and inverted omega patterns. This innovative approach is aimed at enabling clinicians to provide more accurate and effective treatments by customizing their strategy to the individual’s contraction patterns.

Dosing: A Matter of Muscle Mass

Kaufman also highlighted the significance of dosing based on the patient’s muscle mass. While it might seem intuitive to follow the standard on-label recommendation, she suggested that stronger muscles might necessitate higher doses, and conversely, other patients might benefit from lower doses. This tailored approach to dosing serves to enhance patient satisfaction and minimize the potential for adverse effects.

In conclusion, Dr. Kaufman’s presentation at the Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 conference underscored the art and science involved in using botulinum toxins for aesthetic treatments, demonstrating the pivotal roles of understanding the toxins’ nuances, recognizing glabellar contraction patterns, and tailoring the dosing to the patient’s muscle mass.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

