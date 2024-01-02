en English
Health

Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The ‘Communities in Control’ Study

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The ‘Communities in Control’ Study

The ‘Communities in Control’ study, spearheaded by Lancaster University in collaboration with other renowned institutions, has heralded a new era in the analysis of community empowerment. Spanning an impressive seven-year period from 2014 to 2021, it has become the most extended evaluation of community empowerment initiatives to date. The focus of the study was the Big Local program, an ambitious project funded by the National Lottery, which began in 2010.

Big Local: A Catalyst for Change

Big Local was a unique initiative that allocated £1 million to 150 areas in England over a decade, empowering residents to effect neighborhood improvements. The study, an investment of over £3 million, aimed to comprehend the health and social outcomes of the Big Local program and inform future community initiatives.

Unveiling the Impact of Big Local

The results of the study, published in Public Health Research, revealed that the investment in Big Local led to a 30% return on investment. It suggested improved mental health and reduced burglary rates in areas where Big Local was implemented. However, the study also highlighted an unequal distribution of benefits and potential negative health impacts. Men and individuals with higher education were more likely to report improved mental wellbeing.

Shaping the Future of Community Empowerment

The findings of the ‘Communities in Control’ study arrive at a crucial juncture, amidst calls for a new “community power paradigm” in England and potential Government Levelling Up policies. The study underscores the importance of investing in smaller community associations, resident-led solutions, and local agencies working as equal partners with communities. The chief executive of Local Trust, a key stakeholder in the Big Local initiative, emphasized the critical role of community prioritization in government policies and the transformative power of resident empowerment.

As we look towards the future, the insights gleaned from this study are set to shape the design of community empowerment initiatives on a global scale.

Health United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

