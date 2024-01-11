Unveiling the Lesser-Known Side Effects of Acid Reflux

Acid reflux, or more formally, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a pervasive health issue. Affecting nearly 783.95 million people globally in 2019, it is far from uncommon. While the condition is typified by symptoms such as heartburn and a sour taste in the mouth, there exist lesser-known side effects that are equally critical.

Unseen Consequences of Acid Reflux

Gastroenterologists shed light on these under-the-radar manifestations of GERD, which include fullness in the ears, difficulty breathing, tooth erosion, and chest pain. Fullness in the ears is a consequence of reflux material accumulating in the throat, adjacent to the tubes connected to the ears. This results in pressure and inflammation, triggering discomfort. Acid reflux can also cause respiratory issues, due to the esophagus's proximity to the respiratory system. Acid reflux can incite infection or inflammation, leading to shortness of breath, a chronic cough, and chest pain. It can even instigate asthma symptoms.

Dental Health and GERD

The ripple effects of GERD extend to dental health as well. Gastric acid might overcome saliva's protective buffering, catalyzing tooth sensitivity, corrosion of the teeth, a sour taste, and bad breath. Chest pain is another common side effect of acid reflux, accounting for 50 to 60% of noncardiac chest pain. The pain can radiate to the neck, throat, and jaw, causing further discomfort.

Managing Acid Reflux Symptoms

Treatment of acid reflux involves lifestyle and dietary modifications. Avoiding caffeine, carbonation, acidic and spicy foods, alcohol, tobacco, and late-night eating can help manage symptoms. Incorporating foods like oatmeal, watermelon, yogurt, and chamomile tea into the diet can also alleviate discomfort. Elevating the head while lying down, and taking over-the-counter or prescription medications like proton pump inhibitors or histamine-2 receptor blockers can help manage symptoms. It's also critical to avoid NSAIDs as they can damage the gastrointestinal tract lining. Individuals experiencing frequent, intense, or difficult-to-treat symptoms, especially if there is no relief after two weeks of medication, should consult a physician. In cases of severe or unrelated symptoms like asthma and dental cavities, seeing a specialist is recommended.