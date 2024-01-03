en English
Health

Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment

In the delicate phase of growth within an expectant mother’s womb, a baby’s facial structures occasionally don’t fuse completely, resulting in developmental facial openings known as a cleft lip and cleft palate. Distinguished as common birth defects, these conditions can be either standalone or conjoined, sometimes linked to genetic syndromes or heart conditions. As a preemptive measure, early screening and genetic counseling are generally recommended.

Surgical Intervention and Postnatal Care

Surgical intervention is typically carried out around 10 to 12 weeks after birth for infants with a cleft lip. Scheduled once the child exhibits a stable feeding routine and healthy weight gain, the procedure involves constructing tissue flaps and sewing them together, enhancing the lip’s aesthetics and functionality. A cleft palate, an opening in the mouth’s roof, is usually repaired between 10 and 12 months, granting the mouth adequate growth time. This repair involves reconstructing the mouth’s roof.

Monitoring and Additional Treatments

Children with a cleft palate require close monitoring for ear infections as the condition can compromise eustachian tube function. Regular hearing tests are conducted, and in some cases, ear tubes may be installed during the lip or palate surgery. Some children undergo nasoalveolar molding before the surgery to decrease the gap and reshape the nostrils. This leads to improved outcomes and reduces the need for additional surgeries.

Comprehensive Treatment Approach at Mayo Clinic

Treatment centers like the Mayo Clinic’s Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic adopt a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, engaging various specialists to address the unique needs of each patient. Furthermore, a recent study has looked at the effects of integrating chlorhexidine-loaded halloysite nanotubes (CHX HNTs) fillers on the self-cured acrylic polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) material used in presurgical infant orthopedic appliances (PSIOs). The significant antifungal and antibacterial effects exhibited by the integration of CHX HNTs in PMMA could potentially reduce infection risks and have a considerable impact on the health of infants born with cleft lip and palate.

Smile Train’s Initiative

Non-profit organization, Smile Train, is also actively helping children with cleft lip and palate by providing corrective surgery. The organization’s Programme Director, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, reported that research is ongoing to better comprehend the condition. All cleft surgeries funded by the organization are performed by local doctors in local hospitals, reflecting Smile Train’s commitment to changing the narrative and alleviating the difficulties faced by those with the condition.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

