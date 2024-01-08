en English
Health

Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
In a world increasingly dependent on screens, the implications of television exposure on toddlers are coming to light, with recent research revealing significant impacts. A study spearheaded by Drexel University underscores that infants and toddlers engrossed in TV or videos exhibit unusual sensory behaviors. These behaviors include a lack of interest in daily activities, a craving for intense stimulation, or an overreaction to loud sounds and bright lights. The effects are particularly noticeable in infants up to 12 months old, emphasizing the need to refrain from screen exposure until after the age of two.

Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, discovered a two-fold increase in sensory processing peculiarities by age three in children under two who basked in television or DVDs. Each additional hour of screen exposure daily after 18 months correlated with a 20% increased probability of sensory processing differences. These preferences involve sensitivities to noises, lights, and textures. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against any screen time for children under two and suggests a one-hour screen time limit for children between ages two to five.

Linking Screen Exposure and Developmental Disorders

The study further implies that early screen exposure could heighten or contribute to sensory processing challenges, potentially influencing developmental disorders such as ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder. It highlights the significance of educating and training parents to minimize screen time for children younger than two years. The research suggests that excessive screen exposure during formative years could affect how children perceive and respond to their surroundings, possibly leading to alterations in brain connectivity and behavior.

Implications of Sibling Loss and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care

On another health frontier, a study involving over two million participants revealed the enduring consequences of sibling loss on cardiovascular health. The loss of a sibling, particularly at a young age, is not only emotionally shattering but also escalates the risk of early onset cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. The risk peaks for those who lost a twin and decreases with an increasing age difference between the siblings.

In the realm of prenatal care, the Mayo Clinic has made strides with an AI-powered digital stethoscope that diagnoses weakened heart muscles in pregnant women, a condition known as peri-partum cardiomyopathy. This condition is challenging to diagnose due to pregnancy-related symptoms such as shortness of breath and swelling. However, the AI stethoscope has shown to double the diagnosis rate compared to standard care, potentially saving lives by facilitating early treatment.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

