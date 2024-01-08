Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care

In a world increasingly dependent on screens, the implications of television exposure on toddlers are coming to light, with recent research revealing significant impacts. A study spearheaded by Drexel University underscores that infants and toddlers engrossed in TV or videos exhibit unusual sensory behaviors. These behaviors include a lack of interest in daily activities, a craving for intense stimulation, or an overreaction to loud sounds and bright lights. The effects are particularly noticeable in infants up to 12 months old, emphasizing the need to refrain from screen exposure until after the age of two.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, discovered a two-fold increase in sensory processing peculiarities by age three in children under two who basked in television or DVDs. Each additional hour of screen exposure daily after 18 months correlated with a 20% increased probability of sensory processing differences. These preferences involve sensitivities to noises, lights, and textures. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advises against any screen time for children under two and suggests a one-hour screen time limit for children between ages two to five.

The study further implies that early screen exposure could heighten or contribute to sensory processing challenges, potentially influencing developmental disorders such as ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder. It highlights the significance of educating and training parents to minimize screen time for children younger than two years. The research suggests that excessive screen exposure during formative years could affect how children perceive and respond to their surroundings, possibly leading to alterations in brain connectivity and behavior.

On another health frontier, a study involving over two million participants revealed the enduring consequences of sibling loss on cardiovascular health. The loss of a sibling, particularly at a young age, is not only emotionally shattering but also escalates the risk of early onset cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. The risk peaks for those who lost a twin and decreases with an increasing age difference between the siblings.

In the realm of prenatal care, the Mayo Clinic has made strides with an AI-powered digital stethoscope that diagnoses weakened heart muscles in pregnant women, a condition known as peri-partum cardiomyopathy. This condition is challenging to diagnose due to pregnancy-related symptoms such as shortness of breath and swelling. However, the AI stethoscope has shown to double the diagnosis rate compared to standard care, potentially saving lives by facilitating early treatment.