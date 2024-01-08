en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Cancer have provided a new lens through which to view the battle against triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a subtype notorious for its aggressive growth and limited treatment options. Their study, recently published in the journal Cancer Cell, offers vital insights into the cellular response of TNBC tumors to a combined treatment regimen of radiation therapy and immunotherapy before surgery.

Unraveling the Cellular Response

TNBC, which lacks receptors for estrogen, progesterone, and the protein HER2, represents 10%-15% of breast cancers. Typically, patients receive pre-surgical treatment to reduce tumor size, with immunotherapy being a common approach, despite a low response rate of 20%-30% when used alone. It’s a gamble with the odds stacked against success. Combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy increases response but also toxicity.

In their clinical trial involving 34 patients, the team conducted biopsies at different treatment stages. With a fine-tooth comb, they delved into single-cell genetic profiling and protein expression mapping to categorize tumors and immune cells. What they discovered were three distinct responder types: non-responders, immunotherapy-only responders, and responders to the combined treatment of immunotherapy and radiation.

A Glimmer of Hope

The findings serve as a beacon of hope for patients and medical practitioners alike. Some tumors, which initially resembled those of non-responders, exhibited immune cell invasion and shrinkage after the combined treatment. This suggests that radiation therapy might enhance the immune response against these tumors, potentially tipping the scales in favor of a successful treatment outcome.

Under the leadership of Drs. Simon Knott and Stephen Shiao, the Cedars-Sinai team is now focused on developing practical methods for identifying responder groups in clinical settings. This research could significantly inform future clinical trials and precision medicine strategies for breast and other cancers.

Converting Treatment-Resistant Tumors

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have proposed a new strategy for treating TNBC: converting treatment-resistant tumors to a more treatable state. They identified a molecule called GDP-M that impedes DNA repair of the tumor cells, making the breast tumors more responsive to approved DNA-damaging drugs. This new finding potentially opens up another front in the war against TNBC.

These emerging therapeutic avenues for TNBC, including the potential of nanoparticle-based therapy, immunotherapy drugs like pembrolizumab and atezolizumab, and targeted therapy options, are creating a flicker of hope in a field that has often been in the shadows.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
In an era defined by technological innovation and shifting societal norms, parents are grappling with how to guide their teens through the confusing and often fraught landscape of sexuality. Addressing this critical yet often side-stepped topic, Debby Herbenick, a renowned researcher, professor at Indiana University School of Public Health, and author of ‘Yes, Your Kid:
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
7 mins ago
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
9 mins ago
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
3 mins ago
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
6 mins ago
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
6 mins ago
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
39 seconds
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
1 min
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
2 mins
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
2 mins
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice
2 mins
Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
3 mins
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
4 mins
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
4 mins
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app