Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Cancer have provided a new lens through which to view the battle against triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a subtype notorious for its aggressive growth and limited treatment options. Their study, recently published in the journal Cancer Cell, offers vital insights into the cellular response of TNBC tumors to a combined treatment regimen of radiation therapy and immunotherapy before surgery.

Unraveling the Cellular Response

TNBC, which lacks receptors for estrogen, progesterone, and the protein HER2, represents 10%-15% of breast cancers. Typically, patients receive pre-surgical treatment to reduce tumor size, with immunotherapy being a common approach, despite a low response rate of 20%-30% when used alone. It’s a gamble with the odds stacked against success. Combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy increases response but also toxicity.

In their clinical trial involving 34 patients, the team conducted biopsies at different treatment stages. With a fine-tooth comb, they delved into single-cell genetic profiling and protein expression mapping to categorize tumors and immune cells. What they discovered were three distinct responder types: non-responders, immunotherapy-only responders, and responders to the combined treatment of immunotherapy and radiation.

A Glimmer of Hope

The findings serve as a beacon of hope for patients and medical practitioners alike. Some tumors, which initially resembled those of non-responders, exhibited immune cell invasion and shrinkage after the combined treatment. This suggests that radiation therapy might enhance the immune response against these tumors, potentially tipping the scales in favor of a successful treatment outcome.

Under the leadership of Drs. Simon Knott and Stephen Shiao, the Cedars-Sinai team is now focused on developing practical methods for identifying responder groups in clinical settings. This research could significantly inform future clinical trials and precision medicine strategies for breast and other cancers.

Converting Treatment-Resistant Tumors

Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have proposed a new strategy for treating TNBC: converting treatment-resistant tumors to a more treatable state. They identified a molecule called GDP-M that impedes DNA repair of the tumor cells, making the breast tumors more responsive to approved DNA-damaging drugs. This new finding potentially opens up another front in the war against TNBC.

These emerging therapeutic avenues for TNBC, including the potential of nanoparticle-based therapy, immunotherapy drugs like pembrolizumab and atezolizumab, and targeted therapy options, are creating a flicker of hope in a field that has often been in the shadows.