en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans

In the face of rising medical costs and the increasing prevalence of critical illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, health insurance policies are becoming a necessity. However, standard health insurance policies typically only cover hospitalization expenses up to the sum insured. For comprehensive protection, consumers are turning to critical illness insurance plans. These plans cover a broad range of conditions and offer a lump-sum benefit upon diagnosis of a listed illness.

Understanding Critical Illness Coverage

Critical illness coverage differs from standard health insurance in several key ways. It covers diseases at various stages and may provide additional benefits that are not usually covered by standard health insurance policies. For instance, Cancer Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiac Nursing, and Dialysis Care are often included in the coverage. These plans can offer sums insured ranging from 1 lakh to 50 lakh, and sometimes even up to 2 crore, depending on the chosen plan.

Financial Safety Net

With the high cost of treatment for critical illnesses, a critical illness cover can serve as a financial safety net. It ensures that individuals can manage these high costs without draining their savings or falling into debt. The policies are usually modular, allowing customers to tailor them to their specific needs.

Senior Citizens and Critical Illness Coverage

For senior citizens, critical illness coverage is especially important. Retirement brings with it a host of health issues, including critical illnesses such as diabetes and arthritis. The financial burden of accidents and the need for outpatient care also increase. Enhancing existing insurance plans with appropriate riders can provide better and well-rounded care for senior citizens.

Policy Evaluation and Financial Safeguarding

When choosing a critical illness insurance policy, individuals must evaluate the policy carefully. Understanding the policy exclusions, premium considerations, and the claim process is vital for financial safeguarding. Policies that cover coma, for instance, offer significant benefits, including tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Making informed decisions can ensure financial stability during a critical health episode.

0
Health
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
In a bold exploration of the world of cosmetic procedures, ‘Love Island’ alumna Olivia Attwood takes viewers on her personal journey in the new ITVX documentary, ‘The Price of Perfection’. Known for her candid nature, Attwood delves into her own experiences with cosmetic surgery and its impact on her self-image and relationships. Attwood’s Transformative Journey
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
12 mins ago
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
18 mins ago
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
3 mins ago
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
7 mins ago
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
9 mins ago
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Latest Headlines
World News
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
1 min
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
1 min
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
3 mins
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
3 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
5 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
6 mins
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
7 mins
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
7 mins
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app