Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm

The recent study by Innerbody is a reflection of the palpable stress that is infiltrating the lives of American workers, as it unveils the varying levels of stress experienced across different states. The study brings together data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, CDC, and the National Right to Work Legal Defense and Education Foundation, offering a data-driven perspective on stress in different dimensions: work-related, financial, and health-related.

Nevada: The Epicenter of Stress

Through a robust quantitative analysis, the study has identified Nevada as the most stressed state overall. It is grappling with the highest score for work-related stress and also scores high in money and health-related stress categories. The economic uncertainties, job insecurities, and health concerns have turned Nevada into a cauldron of stress.

Tennessee: A Mixed Bag of Stress Factors

Tennessee also made it to the top ten most stressful states, ranking 6th for work-related stress and 9th for health-related stress. However, it fares better in terms of money-related stress where it stands 27th. The divergent rankings across categories underline the complexity of stress dynamics in the state.

Minnesota: An Oasis of Calm

On the other end of the spectrum, Minnesota emerges as the least stressful state, coming in at 50th place overall. The state’s remarkable performance on the stress index underscores its resilience and adaptability.

Unraveling Stress Dynamics

The study’s findings have shed light on the impact of external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation on stress levels, particularly in relation to employment. The study provides valuable insights for those seeking to navigate the stress dynamics in their work lives or considering relocation as a means to alleviate stress.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults with less than two months of liquid savings or assets on hand reveals the depth of financial stress. Unexpected bills, medical emergencies, an increase in the cost of necessities, an increase in loan payments, and job loss are the triggers that cause the most stress. In the face of financial disruption, nearly a third will tap into their savings, with 28% turning to family for assistance. Younger age groups, especially millennials, were far more likely to feel their family has their back compared to baby boomers.