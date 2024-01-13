en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder

New research has made significant strides in understanding Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), revealing sex-specific neurobiological changes in patients. This breakthrough study analyzed resting-state functional MRI data from unmedicated first-episode MDD patients and healthy controls. The focus of the analysis was on three large-scale brain networks: the default mode network (DMN), the salience network (SN), and the frontoparietal network (FPN).

Unveiling a Complex Picture

The study found that MDD patients generally exhibited greater persistence in activation patterns related to the DMN and a deactivation of the FPN. However, a closer look at sex-matched groups unveiled a more complex picture. Male MDD patients spent more time in patterns involving the SN and DMN and transitioned more between certain activation patterns compared to their healthy counterparts. On the flip side, female MDD patients showed less persistence in specific DMN and SN activation patterns compared to healthy females.

The Role of Sex in MDD

The findings suggest that an imbalance between the SN and DMN could be a neurobiological marker for sex differences in MDD. This indicates that sex may play a moderating role in the resting-state network dynamics of MDD. This deduction aligns with earlier neuroimaging studies, which indicated sex-specific neural mechanisms in MDD, suggesting differences not only in the magnitude but also in the direction of neural abnormalities between males and females.

Dynamic Network Analysis: A Game Changer

While previous research has mainly focused on static functional network properties, the current study employs dynamic network analysis to capture changes in functional coordination over time. This innovative approach could potentially offer a more accurate identification of MDD. The study concludes that sex-specific resting-state network dynamics in individuals with MDD warrant more comprehensive investigation, thus opening new avenues for understanding and treating this debilitating disorder.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
47 seconds ago
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
The importance of maintaining good eye health cannot be overstated, and a combination of daily habits can play a significant role in achieving this goal. Among these habits, protection from ultraviolet rays emerges as a critical factor, given that prolonged exposure can lead to severe eye diseases such as cataracts, sunburn, eye cancer, and growths
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
12 mins ago
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
13 mins ago
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
1 min ago
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins ago
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
3 mins ago
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
47 seconds
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
1 min
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
1 min
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
2 mins
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
3 mins
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
3 mins
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
31 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app