en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
Unveiling Risk Factors for Dementia: A Stride Towards Prevention

Unraveling the intricate web of dementia, a comprehensive study has unveiled 15 risk factors that are tied to both late-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This pivotal discovery, pointing towards multiple health and lifestyle factors, could potentially pave the way for reducing the incidence of young-onset dementia. It underscores the crucial role of preventive measures and fosters hope for interventions that could dampen the risk of developing dementia at an earlier age.

Link Between Brain Bleed and Amyloid Deposits

A common type of brain bleed in older adults, known as subdural hemorrhage, is found to be associated with the presence of amyloid deposits in cerebral blood vessels. The severity of these deposits in the brain could be a vital determining factor in identifying those who could benefit from new anti-amyloid therapies. These therapies are aimed to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Stomach Bacteria and Alzheimer’s Risk

Interestingly, a common stomach bacteria, present in nearly two-thirds of the world’s population, may be linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This discovery hints at the far-reaching implications of seemingly unrelated health factors on neurodegenerative disorders.

Parkinson’s Disease Proteins and Dementia

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have managed to discern the complex structure of two proteins associated with Parkinson’s disease, which are also implicated in late-onset cases of dementia. This could be a significant stride in understanding and potentially treating the disease.

Blood Biomarkers and Cognitive Function

Researchers from the University of Michigan have linked two blood biomarkers with changes in cognitive function in women in midlife, which could potentially open a powerful path for non-invasive, early detection and interventions for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Football, Brain Injury, and Dementia

Signs of injury to the brain’s white matter, termed as white matter hyperintensities and seen on brain scans, may be linked more robustly to vascular risk factors, brain shrinkage, and other markers of dementia in former tackle football players than in those who did not play football. This sheds light on the potential long-term impacts of certain sports on brain health.

The study posits that lifestyle modifications and healthcare strategies aimed at these risk factors could prove to be instrumental in the global fight against dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. With these findings, we inch closer to a future where dementia might be better understood, predicted, and possibly prevented.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders

By Momen Zellmi

Newborn Survives Tracheoesophageal Fistula through Timely Surgical Intervention

By BNN Correspondents

Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

By Saboor Bayat

Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases ...
@Health · 1 hour
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases ...
heart comment 0
Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools

By Justice Nwafor

Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year's
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Carl Smith’s Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year’s Honours List

By Safak Costu

Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Latest Headlines
World News
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
17 seconds
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker's Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
4 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Professional Golf - A Comprehensive Review by News24
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
4 mins
Conservative Party Challenges Labour over Borrowing Proposals Ahead of Budget
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
6 mins
Andy Murray Gears Up for Comeback Against Tennis Legends
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
6 mins
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
6 mins
Arizona State's Thrilling Comeback Victory: A Turning Point
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
7 mins
The Unseen Battle: A Deep Dive into Eating Disorders
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
9 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Korea Communications Commission Delays TV License Renewals, Raises Industry Concerns
10 mins
Korea Communications Commission Delays TV License Renewals, Raises Industry Concerns
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
1 hour
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
7 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
8 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
10 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app