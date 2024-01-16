Unveiling Risk Factors and Model for Thrombosis in NIDCM Patients

In a pioneering study focused on Non-Ischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy (NIDCM) patients, a risk model for thrombosis has been established. The study, employing bootstrapping for internal validation, has unveiled a high Area Under the Curve (AUC) indicating a good calibration of the model. Thrombosis, a condition caused by a multitude of factors including cardiovascular endothelial cell damage, changes in blood flow, and increased blood coagulation, has been linked to heart cavity enlargement, reduced ventricular wall beat amplitude, and other risk factors such as myocardial inflammation, systemic inflammation, heart failure, and arrhythmia in NIDCM patients.

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein: A Significant Risk Indicator

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) has emerged as a significant risk indicator for thrombosis. The study revealed that patients with hs-CRP levels above 1 mg/L have a threefold risk compared to those with lower levels. Additionally, other indicators such as white blood cell (WBC) count, N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels, D-dimer, hematocrit, and pulse pressure have also been associated with thrombosis risk.

Aiming to Prevent Cardiovascular Embolism Events

The study's risk model, incorporating seven accessible clinical indicators, aims to help clinicians identify patients at high risk for thrombosis. In doing so, the model could potentially prevent cardiovascular embolism events. While the research acknowledges limitations like a single-hospital dataset and the absence of external validation, it suggests that further studies are needed. Despite these limitations, the study provides a valuable reference for clinical risk assessment of thrombosis in NIDCM patients.

Other Studies on Thrombosis Risk

Other studies have presented similar findings in different patient groups. For instance, a real-world analysis presented at the ASH Annual Meeting 2023 found that patients with polycythemia vera (PV) were at high risk of developing an arterial or venous thromboembolic event (TE). Another study showed that the risk of Venous thromboembolism (VTE) remains elevated 2 years following cancer diagnosis in adolescents and young adults (AYA) survivors. The findings of these studies, together with the current one, underscore the necessity of risk reduction strategies and individualized treatment plans for patients at risk of thrombosis.