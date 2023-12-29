Unveiling Google’s Most Googled Sex Questions of 2023

In the digital age, the internet, particularly Google, has become a primary source of information and knowledge. In 2023, the tech giant unveiled a diverse array of the most frequently asked sex-related questions, unveiling a curious blend of queries that ranged from the unexpectedly popular to the downright peculiar.

The Reigning Question: The Speed Bump Position

The most Googled sex question for 2023 was ‘What is the speed bump position?’ Its popularity spiked after a Love Island contestant mentioned it as his favorite sex position, leading to a surge of interest in the technique. Intriguingly, the ‘speed bump position’ involves placing a pillow under one’s hips while lying face down, a detail that proved captivating to many.

Health and Safety Concerns Dominate

Following closely behind was the question of the safety of sex during pregnancy. This inquiry reflects genuine concerns among expecting parents, to which parenting resources affirm that sex is safe as long as the pregnancy is progressing without complications. Equally critical was the fourth most common query, which delved into the reasons for bleeding after sex. Experts suggest that this could be due to irritation or vaginal dryness, but it could also indicate the presence of an STI or vaginal infection, necessitating a doctor’s consultation.

Exploring Sex Positivity and Other Curiosities

The third most Googled question focused on the concept of ‘sex positivity’, reflecting an increasing interest in understanding and embracing this concept. Other popular inquiries related to the appropriate number of dates before engaging in sex and the number of calories burned during sex, which is approximately around 100. A rather unique question about how fish reproduce also made it to the list, indicating a broader curiosity about sexual reproduction in the animal kingdom.

Google’s 2023 search trends also reflected individual reports of unique sexual situations. These included a new mother’s shock at her partner’s bold sex request, a Brazilian woman charged with attempted murder after mutilating her husband, and an Australian wife’s startling discovery about her husband’s sex life. These stories remind us that while internet queries can offer insights into societal norms and interests, they also capture the complexities and peculiarities of human behavior and relationships.