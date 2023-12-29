en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unveiling Google’s Most Googled Sex Questions of 2023

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:20 pm EST
Unveiling Google’s Most Googled Sex Questions of 2023

In the digital age, the internet, particularly Google, has become a primary source of information and knowledge. In 2023, the tech giant unveiled a diverse array of the most frequently asked sex-related questions, unveiling a curious blend of queries that ranged from the unexpectedly popular to the downright peculiar.

The Reigning Question: The Speed Bump Position

The most Googled sex question for 2023 was ‘What is the speed bump position?’ Its popularity spiked after a Love Island contestant mentioned it as his favorite sex position, leading to a surge of interest in the technique. Intriguingly, the ‘speed bump position’ involves placing a pillow under one’s hips while lying face down, a detail that proved captivating to many.

Health and Safety Concerns Dominate

Following closely behind was the question of the safety of sex during pregnancy. This inquiry reflects genuine concerns among expecting parents, to which parenting resources affirm that sex is safe as long as the pregnancy is progressing without complications. Equally critical was the fourth most common query, which delved into the reasons for bleeding after sex. Experts suggest that this could be due to irritation or vaginal dryness, but it could also indicate the presence of an STI or vaginal infection, necessitating a doctor’s consultation.

Exploring Sex Positivity and Other Curiosities

The third most Googled question focused on the concept of ‘sex positivity’, reflecting an increasing interest in understanding and embracing this concept. Other popular inquiries related to the appropriate number of dates before engaging in sex and the number of calories burned during sex, which is approximately around 100. A rather unique question about how fish reproduce also made it to the list, indicating a broader curiosity about sexual reproduction in the animal kingdom.

Google’s 2023 search trends also reflected individual reports of unique sexual situations. These included a new mother’s shock at her partner’s bold sex request, a Brazilian woman charged with attempted murder after mutilating her husband, and an Australian wife’s startling discovery about her husband’s sex life. These stories remind us that while internet queries can offer insights into societal norms and interests, they also capture the complexities and peculiarities of human behavior and relationships.

0
Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection

By Shivani Chauhan

BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By Israel Ojoko

Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived ...
@Health · 5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived ...
heart comment 0
Air Force Aviator’s 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause

By Mazhar Abbas

Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
India’s National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030

By Rafia Tasleem

India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh

By Salman Khan

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
26 seconds
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
1 min
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
1 min
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
3 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
4 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
5 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
5 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app