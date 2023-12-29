en English
Health

Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer’s


By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 8:00 am EST
Gastritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining, is a common gastrointestinal issue that has both acute and chronic manifestations. Mac, a 27-year-old man, found himself plagued by stomach pain and excessive burping, symptoms typical of the condition. The causes of gastritis range from dietary habits, alcohol consumption, usage of certain painkillers and antibiotics, to severe illnesses and bacterial infections.

The Hidden Threat: H. Pylori and Alzheimer’s

Recent research has unveiled a potential link between gastritis and Alzheimer’s, the most prevalent form of dementia, particularly in the elderly population. The study scrutinized health data from over four million individuals in the United Kingdom. It found a significant 11% increase in Alzheimer’s risk among those aged 50 and above who had symptomatic Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections. This discovery suggests that eradicating H. pylori, a common cause of gastritis, might prevent some cases of Alzheimer’s.

Recognizing and Addressing Gastritis

Gastritis can cause severe discomfort and disrupt daily life, but recognizing the symptoms and understanding the causes can lead to effective treatment. Abdominal pain, a common symptom, can be caused by a variety of conditions from simple gas build-up to more severe issues like appendicitis or kidney stones. It is, therefore, vital to seek medical attention promptly.

Dr. Margarita Mwai, a Consultant Family Physician, emphasizes the importance of consulting a medical professional if gastritis symptoms persist for over a week or if there are alarming signs like vomiting blood, blood in stools, or unusually dark stools.

Managing Gastritis: Medical and Lifestyle Interventions

Treatment for gastritis depends on the underlying cause. It may involve discontinuing the use of irritant substances, administering antibiotics to combat H. pylori, or prescribing proton pump inhibitors and antacids to ease symptoms. Lifestyle changes are equally critical in managing and preventing gastritis. These include eating smaller, more frequent meals, avoiding irritant foods and alcohol, considering alternative pain relievers, and refraining from smoking.

Furthermore, maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, and the inclusion of fiber-rich foods, yogurts, prune juice, and certain herbal teas in the diet can aid in preventing abdominal pain and managing mild gastritis symptoms.

Health Science & Technology


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

