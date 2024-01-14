en English
China

Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
In an unusual medical case, a 59-year-old man found himself suffering from severe itching in his pubic area following sexual contact with a new partner. After seeking medical consultation, a closer examination revealed a not-so-common sight: nits and crab-shaped lice clinging to his pubic hairs.

Unveiling an Uncommon Diagnosis

The case, now documented in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), presents an instance of pubic lice, colloquially known as crabs. The diagnosis was visualized in a video, which forms part of the Images in Clinical Medicine section of the renowned journal. The man’s ordeal, now a subject of medical study, was published on the NEJM website on January 13, 2024, and is available to NEJM.org account holders.

Identification by Medical Experts

The authors behind this intriguing case report are Yu-Kun Zhao, M.Med.Sci., and Di-Qing Luo, M.Med.Sci., both associated with the East Division of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. Their expert examination and subsequent documentation of the case provide valuable insights into this not-so-often discussed health issue.

NEJM: A Trusted Source of Medical Knowledge

The NEJM, known for its influential role in disseminating medical knowledge, urges medical professionals and students to subscribe or renew their subscriptions for continuous access to a plethora of medical research and clinical practice information. This includes articles, multimedia, and learning resources that can significantly enrich one’s knowledge and understanding of the vast medical field.

China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

