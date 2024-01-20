Untreated High Blood Sugar Linked to Painful Upper Limb Conditions: Study

New research from the University of Exeter has discovered a direct correlation between untreated high blood sugar, a condition commonly found in individuals with diabetes, and several painful upper limb conditions. The study provides substantial evidence that hyperglycaemia is not just limited to causing problems in the legs and feet of diabetic patients, but can also lead to difficulties in the upper body.

Unlocking the Link

The study, which analysed genetic data from 370,000 participants in the UK Biobank study, has shed light on the role of hyperglycaemia in the development of conditions such as frozen shoulder, carpal tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren's contracture (also known as 'claw hand'), and trigger finger. It reveals that uncontrolled high blood sugar fosters the accumulation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which subsequently cause damage and thickening of tendons, joints, and connective tissues, leading to the aforementioned conditions.

The Role of AGEs

Advanced glycation end products play a crucial role in the complications associated with diabetes. They are proteins or lipids that become glycated after exposure to sugars. AGEs are prevalent in the diabetic body due to high blood sugar and are known to be harmful to the body's tissues. The increased levels of AGEs in diabetic patients can lead to the degradation of the body's tissues and cause complications such as those found in the upper limbs.

Implications for Diabetic Patients

Dr. Harry Green of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research, emphasized that these findings allow for the classification of these upper limb issues as complications of diabetes. Clinicians treating diabetic patients should be aware of these complications. The discovery reinforces the importance of proper blood sugar management in individuals with diabetes to prevent additional health complications.