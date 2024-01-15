en English
Health

Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a silent specter affecting millions globally. It lurks in the shadows, often undetected until its late stages, making early detection and accurate diagnosis paramount for effective management and prevention of further complications. CKD is a gradual loss of kidney function, striking subtly with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, and weakness.

Unraveling the Mystery of eGFR

One of the key indicators of kidney function is the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a number that speaks volumes about how efficiently a kidney filters waste from the blood. A higher eGFR suggests better waste removal. For instance, a 73-year-old woman could have an eGFR ranging between 49 and 85. When a reader reported her eGFR dropping from 67 to 59 within a year, it stirred a wave of concern, despite her physician’s nurse assuring her the results were normal. The decrease might be due to normal variability, and periodic monitoring is advised.

Of BPH, Tadalafil, and Tamsulosin

In an unrelated inquiry, a reader pondered over using tadalafil for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms, as an alternative to tamsulosin. Tamsulosin, while effective, can cause a slew of unwanted side effects, pushing patients to seek alternatives. The solution might lie in tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction drug that has proven effective for BPH. With the availability of the generic option, it’s now a more affordable alternative.

Are Sacroiliac Joint Injections Linked to Blood Clots?

A patient who had undergone lumbar fusion surgery and received subsequent sacroiliac joint injections was alarmed by a blood clot in his calf. Some studies do mention clotting as a risk associated with the procedure, but there’s no concrete evidence linking sacroiliac joint injections to an increased risk of blood clots. It’s important to remember that immobility after any medical procedure can increase clotting risk. Hence, it’s crucial to initiate movement soon after the procedure, and doctors may consider prescribing medications to fortify against clotting risk.

CKD can result from a host of factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, inflammation, and hereditary diseases. The complications are severe, ranging from fluid retention and high potassium levels to anemia, heart disease, weakened bones, decreased immunity, and irreversible kidney damage. It underscores the importance of preventive measures, such as following directions for over-the-counter medications, maintaining a healthy weight, abstaining from smoking, and managing medical conditions with the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

