Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns

In the United States, pharmacists are grappling with deteriorating working conditions in the nation’s largest pharmacy chains, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. These conditions pose potential risks to patient safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the impacts of a decade of budget cuts and increased demands, leading to escalating pressure on pharmacists.

The Pressure of Corporate Quotas

Pharmacists are experiencing intense pressure to meet corporate quotas, such as selling memberships, increasing prescription pickups, and administering vaccinations. CVS District Leader Khalil Haidar is a prime example of this pressure, having insisted on vaccination quotas during a weekly conference call. This relentless push to achieve targets has resulted in understaffed pharmacies struggling to manage an overwhelming workload, which includes filling prescriptions, administering vaccines, and conducting patient consultations.

High-Profile Walkouts and Unmanageable Workload

The working environment within these pharmacies has become so untenable that it sparked a series of high-profile walkouts, leaving some pharmacies shuttered or understaffed. Many pharmacists are faced with the difficult choice between prioritizing patient safety, as their professional oath dictates, and meeting the demands of their job.

A Grim Picture of Retail Pharmacy

Reports from pharmacists across the country, supported by internal documents and interviews, provide a disturbing illustration of the current state of retail pharmacy. Errors attributable to overwork and understaffing are increasingly common and pose danger to patients. Despite years of reporting these issues to state boards and professional organizations, little change has been seen. State surveys confirm the lack of staffing and the burden of employer-imposed metrics, with many pharmacists feeling that their work environment is unsafe and set up for failure.

Historically, state regulatory bodies have been reluctant to address these issues, often viewing them as business decisions rather than consumer safety concerns. However, there are signs that this perception may be changing, potentially leading to improved working conditions for pharmacists and heightened patient safety in the future.