Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross

At the heart of Kollam’s vibrant Kalolsavam arts festival, a story unfolds beyond the brilliance of the stage. Amidst the enthusiastic bustle of over 10,000 students showcasing their artistic prowess, a group of young heroes donning white uniforms, marked with the symbol of the Junior Red Cross (JRC), emerges. These are not mere spectators or participants; they are the festival’s unsung heroes, providing a lifeline of support to those in need.

Junior Red Cross: The Festival’s Lifeline

The JRC members have been instrumental in ensuring the smooth functioning of the state-level arts festival, known as Kalolsavam. Their role extends beyond just administering first aid and managing medical services for contestants who may encounter health issues during the competition. They are the festival’s lifeline, providing support in various forms, from aiding elderly attendees to guiding lost visitors.

A Day in the Life of a JRC Member

One such member, Karthika Lakshmi, highlights their readiness to leap into action. “Our primary role is to provide first aid, but we’re prepared to do much more,” she says. Despite the long hours of service, which can span at least eight hours, there’s a sense of camaraderie and joy that pervades their work. “We enjoy the festival atmosphere and the camaraderie among us,” Karthika adds.

The Ripple Effect of Their Service

Sheena, another JRC member, echoes these sentiments and underscores the expansive nature of their role. Their service extends to helping contestants and spectators alike, even in non-medical situations such as guiding them to various locations within the festival. Each venue has a JRC unit composed of about 12 members. Their dedication and willingness to go beyond their assigned duties have been acknowledged as significantly impacting the festival.

Vijaya Mahesh, a teacher and JRC trainer at the Government HSS in Kollam, applauds their efforts. “The JRC members’ assistance is crucial to the festival’s success,” she notes. “Their service, which extends beyond medical aid to include various forms of support, has been invaluable.”