Health

Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens

The face of homelessness is more complex than the absence of a roof overhead. The unseen struggles beneath the surface often include a debilitating battle with mental health issues, a narrative underscored by the plight of the unhoused citizens in Billings. These challenges are amplified by the lack of adequate support systems, particularly low-barrier shelters that can accommodate the unique needs of this population.

The Struggle of Unhoused Citizens

The Community Crisis Center of Billings is a poignant look into this pressing issue. The center has been grappling with a surge in the number of unhoused citizens seeking refuge, many of whom struggle with mental health and substance use disorders. Consequently, the center, designed to accommodate 18 individuals, is now providing shelter to 53 people. Despite its lack of license for shelter care, it has had to adapt to ensure the safety of this marginalized population during the harsh winter.

The Unseen Mental Health Crisis

Being unhoused isn’t merely about the lack of a physical home. It often exacerbates pre-existing mental health conditions and contributes to the onset of new ones. The stress of living without a permanent shelter, coupled with the societal stigma associated with homelessness, can lead to a host of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The situation necessitates an increased focus on mental health outreach and services tailored specifically to this population’s needs.

Addressing the Larger Issue

The need for emergency and low-barrier shelters is undeniable, but it is only a piece of the puzzle. The broader conversation revolves around affordable housing and permanent supportive accommodation. Simultaneously, there is also a growing debate around designated and managed areas for unhoused people to camp. While these encampments can serve as temporary solutions, they must not overshadow the ultimate goal of providing long-term, stable housing. Municipalities have a crucial role to play in ensuring the safety and well-being of the unhoused population, which includes addressing their mental health and addiction challenges.

In conclusion, the narrative of homelessness extends beyond the visible hardships. At its core, it is a call to action for a comprehensive support system that includes mental health services, affordable housing, and tailored solutions to assist those silently battling mental health issues while coping with the trials of being unhoused.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

